News

Pilots smoke peace pipe after ‘racist’ remarks on Instagram

Tumi Katisi and Alexander Villette will collaborate to help aspiring aviators

18 February 2024 - 16:21
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The flight instructor who accused pilot Tumi Katisi of “using her skin colour” to get ahead in aviation has apologised in person...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R240m project in limbo until Durban businessman gets an ‘I’m sorry’ News
  2. A pet monkey from an ex led to exotic business for Benoni breeder News
  3. Logistics firm ‘illegally’ withholding provident fund payouts to axed workers News
  4. ‘I didn’t know spanking my child was a crime’: father awaits sentencing for ... News
  5. Joburg builder publicly called out for unfinished work News

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Sundowns vs Pirates | PSL is back : Arena Sports Show Ep 5