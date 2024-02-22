Alex informal settlement to get electricity from its own solar grid
22 February 2024 - 20:40
The people of an informal settlement in Alexandra are elated that they will get proper electricity after years of using illegal connections. ..
The people of an informal settlement in Alexandra are elated that they will get proper electricity after years of using illegal connections. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.