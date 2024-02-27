City bus contractor accuses eThekwini municipality of withholding R13m payment
Company hired to fix Ebhodwe Transport Services buses says municipality is violating supply chain management protocols by outsourcing to other suppliers
27 February 2024 - 19:52
A contractor who was hired by the eThekwini municipality to fix its buses, Ebhodwe Transport Services, has accused the metro of failing to pay R13m owed to them...
