News

It’s a steely no for R30bn iron ore mine project in KZN

In its refusal, the mineral resources and energy department said it was not satisfied with compliance issues in the environmental impact application

13 February 2024 - 21:14

Indian industrial powerhouse Jindal Steel & Power’s plans to establish a R30bn open cast iron ore mine at Entembeni, near Melmoth in KwaZulu-Natal, suffered a setback after its application for environmental authorisation was denied. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Durban metro cop knocked down by minibus taxi South Africa
  2. Police say they are making progress tracking down AKA's killers South Africa
  3. Man, 85, 'kidnapped' in Joburg park while walking his dogs South Africa
  4. He killed my sister and five others — and shattered our lives News
  5. Green light for Moses Mabhida Stadium as EFF prepares to paint it red Politics
  6. Pappas accuses ANC of instigating Howick protest Politics
  7. Scrap application fees for prospective students, says student union News

Most read

  1. Psychic ordered to pay back R5.5m after taking advantage of grieving client and ... News
  2. Eskom’s load-limiting delights residents, councillors, but to some it’s a ‘pest’ News
  3. Six years for nothing? Deputy health minister promises to address jobless docs’ ... News
  4. SA must take ‘bolder steps’ like Namibia to procure renewable energy, say ... News
  5. Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed to ‘later in 2024’ News

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash