News

‘We were negligent but Usindiso deaths not our fault’: MMC Nomoya Mnisi

City of Joburg did not do due diligence on building, Usindiso fire inquiry hears

27 February 2024 - 21:44

Johannesburg’s MMC for economic development on Tuesday told the commission of inquiry into the Usindiso disaster that she was not politically liable for the deaths that occurred, though she admitted there had been negligence...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. NGO leasing Usindiso lost it when it couldn't pay rent of R499 a year South Africa
  2. Usindiso building went from housing less than 50 women to more than 400 people, ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | 'My pregnant girlfriend died and her body was never found,' man tells ... South Africa
  4. Man woke after days in coma to hear his wife and child died in Usindiso fire South Africa
  5. LISTEN | 'The city knew about that building', witness tells Usindiso commission South Africa
  6. Usindiso fire survivors at Lindela Repatriation Centre might stay for months ... South Africa
  7. LISTEN | Woman says daughter died after refusing to jump out of window to ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Bedfordview hostage drama: Gunman allegedly lured cops to bedroom before firing ... News
  2. Witness dissects Malema’s ‘never be afraid to kill’ call in hate speech case News
  3. ‘I buy food in bulk to save, I don’t qualify for funding’: Unfunded university ... News
  4. Parents urged to pay R500 each for school fence as Mpumalanga government fails ... News
  5. NPA has 76 witnesses lined up in ‘make or break’ state capture case News

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains