‘We were negligent but Usindiso deaths not our fault’: MMC Nomoya Mnisi
27 February 2024 - 21:44
Johannesburg’s MMC for economic development on Tuesday told the commission of inquiry into the Usindiso disaster that she was not politically liable for the deaths that occurred, though she admitted there had been negligence...
