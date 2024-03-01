News

Layoffs likely as Impala plans to close loss-making shafts and delay projects

Miner racing against time to protect balance sheet from low prices

01 March 2024 - 18:16
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

Impala Platinum has become the latest platinum group metals (PGM) company to announce belt-tightening measures and a review of operations that will likely result in layoffs as it grapples with the effects of low commodity prices...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cars, guns and R133,000 payout after AKA’s murder News
  2. Financial advisers fired for ‘pre-planned hijacking’ of previous employer News
  3. Former cop turned drug lord hired hitmen to take out senior cop, court hears News
  4. Nothing to say about AKA arrests until after my daughter’s inquest, say Moses ... News
  5. Paying Makate R40bn would negatively impact shareholders, customers and PIC, ... News

Latest Videos

UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court