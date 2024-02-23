The case against the suspects implicated in the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm has been postponed to April for further investigation including gathering cellphone records and footage from the scene.
The three suspects, cleaner Floriana Joseph, her brother David Joseph and Imanuwela David briefly appeared in the Bela Bela magistrate's court on Friday.
The trio is facing charges related to the theft of $580,000 (R11.2m) at Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo in 2020. The saga sparked a major controversy.
Joseph and her brother are accused of housebreaking and theft while David, who was allegedly the mastermind, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit housebreaking, two counts of housebreaking and money laundering.
According to the state, the postponement required information from service providers to gather cellphone records, view video footage and peruse financial statements.
The state said there were more suspects who are were in the process of being extradited.
Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi spokesperson said two suspects were being extradited from Namibia.
The matter has been postponed to April 26 while David, who was denied bail in December, will remain in custody.
Froliana and her brother Ndilishano were granted bail of R5,000 and R10,000 respectively in November last year.
TimesLIVE
Phala Phala case postponed for further investigations and extradition of more suspects
The trio accused of the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm appeared in the Bela Bela magistrate's court on Friday.
Image: Supplied
The case against the suspects implicated in the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm has been postponed to April for further investigation including gathering cellphone records and footage from the scene.
The three suspects, cleaner Floriana Joseph, her brother David Joseph and Imanuwela David briefly appeared in the Bela Bela magistrate's court on Friday.
The trio is facing charges related to the theft of $580,000 (R11.2m) at Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo in 2020. The saga sparked a major controversy.
Joseph and her brother are accused of housebreaking and theft while David, who was allegedly the mastermind, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit housebreaking, two counts of housebreaking and money laundering.
According to the state, the postponement required information from service providers to gather cellphone records, view video footage and peruse financial statements.
The state said there were more suspects who are were in the process of being extradited.
Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi spokesperson said two suspects were being extradited from Namibia.
The matter has been postponed to April 26 while David, who was denied bail in December, will remain in custody.
Froliana and her brother Ndilishano were granted bail of R5,000 and R10,000 respectively in November last year.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Two Phala Phala accused granted bail
Life 'tough' for former Phala Phala domestic accused of stealing from president
Employee describes burglary at Ramaphosa's game farm
LISTEN | Phala Phala theft suspect has a newborn child
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos