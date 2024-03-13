News

Waterfront says new buildings won't be in gun battery's line of fire

Guns haven't been fired in anger from Granger Bay site since 1795, but Gunners' Association still wants developers to keep an eye out for 'arc of fire' restriction

13 March 2024 - 22:00
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

The Victoria and Alfred (V&A) Waterfront in Cape Town says its R20bn development plan (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2024-03-03-va-submits-r20bn-coastal-facelift-plan/) will not interfere with an “arc of fire” historic building-line restriction related to a gun battery overlooking their property...

