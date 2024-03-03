SA Navy chief vows to ‘divorce’ Armscor for grounding his ships
Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese says the crippled fleet is a danger to South Africa’s security
03 March 2024 - 00:00
South Africa’s navy chief this week blamed state munitions company Armscor for the fact that much of his fleet can no longer go to sea, at a time when the country urgently needs to protect its coastline...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.