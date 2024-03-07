News

Last Knysna elephant showing signs of stress – but only around humans

Lone tusker may get new playmates if relocation plan authorised

07 March 2024 - 21:48
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

The last remaining elephant in the Knysna forest is feeling stressed out by meddling humans, according to studies of the animal’s hormone levels...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Don't just blame the orcas for white shark 'decline', say experts News
  2. Plattner golf club’s conduct not up to par, says judge News
  3. SA Navy chief vows to ‘divorce’ Armscor for grounding his ships News
  4. V&A submits R20bn coastal facelift plan News
  5. SA may soon export more livestock to meet demand in Saudi Arabia News
  6. Cruel stink of the ship of shame News

Most read

  1. Shots fired at opulent line-up of legal eagles representing AKA’s ‘hitmen’ News
  2. Medupi’s preloved giant spare part arrives News
  3. 'I can hardly make ends meet,' says MP and ex-public protector Mkhwebane in ... News
  4. Bodies pile up as shootings rise in Westbury and Riverlea area News
  5. More than 220 data security breaches reported in SA since January: Information ... News

Latest Videos

'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'
Dejected AKA murder suspects make second appearance in Durban magistrate's court