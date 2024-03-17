News

Meet the hero who believes laughter is the best medicine for sick children

Called Sunshine by the sick children at Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha, Laetitia Spence finds ways to use laughter to erase pain and anxiety

17 March 2024 - 22:10

In the Dream Room at Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha, Laetitia Spence, 71, comes to the rescue with a large dose of laughter as she believes it is the best medicine for the hospital’s sick children...

