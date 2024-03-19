Body of missing 10-year-old found by grazing cattle in KZN field

A schoolteacher at Umkomaas Drift primary school, who asked not to be named, said the incident left them 'shattered'

A herd of grazing cattle led to the gruesome discovery of 10-year old Lusanda Nkomo in an abandoned field in Umkomaas on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Monday...