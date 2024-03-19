Sport

Blast from the past: Janus Robberts puts it just right

Today in SA sport history: March 20

19 March 2024 - 21:58
David Isaacson Sports reporter

2002 — A largely inexperienced Bafana Bafana side goes down 0-1 to Saudi Arabia in a friendly in Florence, Italy. Caretaker coach Jomo Sono had experimented with some youngsters, including Ishmael Maluleke and Lesley Manyathela...

