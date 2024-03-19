We need to pay attention to due process: Ramaphosa on not acting against state capture implicated
Administration 'places premium on governance, due process and rule of law'
19 March 2024 - 21:39
President Cyril Ramaphosa has pleaded with MPs and South Africans to understand that it is important for him to follow due process before he can act against members of his executive who are implicated in wrongdoing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.