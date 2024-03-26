News

The future of thousands of students is in limbo as SA’s largest private college group is deregistered

Students speak to TimesLIVE Premium about how the disruption to their education has affected their lives and hopes for the future

26 March 2024 - 22:00 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER and KHANYISILE NGCOBO

Damelin college student Farooq Jones (not his real name) was forced to miss his uncle’s funeral on Tuesday as he went to his campus in Braamfontein seeking an explanation about the college’s deregistration. ..

