We're not your cash cows, frustrated ratepayers tell eThekwini in anti-rates-hike petition
Ratepayer associations propose alternative revenue-generating proposals to avoid above-inflation tariff increases
26 March 2024 - 22:00
Frustrated eThekwini residents have expressed their objections to the city’s proposed tariffs and rates increases by signing a petition to oppose the hikes...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.