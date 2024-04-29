Alcohol-free fine dining becoming more of a (South African) thing and the chefs are ready for it
Many people are making the conscious decision to move away from alcohol for health reasons but still want to enjoy interesting beverages — and restaurants are up for it
29 April 2024 - 21:17
More South African restaurants are swapping their alcoholic drinks for more sober options — bringing a nonalcoholic fine dining experience to new heights...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.