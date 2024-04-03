News

Eight-year-old who survived Limpopo bus crash could only remember being thrown out the window

The child is the sole survivor of the tragic bus accident that claimed the lives of 45 people

03 April 2024 - 16:45

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba says the eight-year-old child who survived the tragic bus crash which claimed 45 lives remembers being thrown out the window of the moving bus. ..

