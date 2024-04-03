Mother ‘finds peace’ as police kill suspects who gang-raped her daughter

Community celebrates death of violent, young thugs who terrorised the neighbourhood with rapes, robberies and murders

The anguish of the mother of a 24-year-old girl who was gang-raped by a criminal syndicate who terrorised the neighbourhood was soothed after hearing that nine members were killed during a gun battle in Desai, Mariannhill, outside Durban...