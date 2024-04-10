Warrant of arrest for 'crooked' RAF claims handler who wanted half-a-million rand bribe
LLB graduate told complainant who was hurt in car accident and entitled to R2.7m payout she had fast-tracked his claim
10 April 2024 - 19:10
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 'crooked' Road Accident Fund claims handler who failed to show up for her sentencing in a R2.7m corruption case...
