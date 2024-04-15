News

Bela Bill reminds Afrikaners of oppression they suffered after Anglo-Boer war, says AfriForum Youth

Protesters presented a memorandum at the Union Buildings addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa, appealing to him to scrap the bill

15 April 2024 - 18:20
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

AfriForumYouth has taken its fight for the Afrikaans language to the Union Buildings, saying the bill was a stark reminder of how the Afrikaans language was once rejected. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. New book on toxic love between AKA and Anele causes stir News
  2. New ‘world-changing’ diabetes tech praised but affordability a challenge News
  3. Massive sea turtle centre to open at V&A Waterfront News
  4. Missing SANDF soldier was ‘looking forward to deployment’ when he disappeared News
  5. Warrant of arrest for 'crooked' RAF claims handler who wanted half-a-million ... News

Latest Videos

KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town
Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal to ‘stand up and be counted’ after Aston Villa blow