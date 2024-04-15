Bela Bill reminds Afrikaners of oppression they suffered after Anglo-Boer war, says AfriForum Youth

Protesters presented a memorandum at the Union Buildings addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa, appealing to him to scrap the bill

AfriForumYouth has taken its fight for the Afrikaans language to the Union Buildings, saying the bill was a stark reminder of how the Afrikaans language was once rejected. ..