Germiston’s ‘best school’ on the brink of collapse as parents stop paying fees and municipality cuts services
School board member says it’s hard to run a school when almost 80% of the pupils are attending for free
15 April 2024 - 21:30
The Hoërskool Vryburger High School in Primrose, Germiston, is on the brink of collapse as only a handful of parents still pay school fees. As a result, the school has a growing municipal bill it cannot service, which has resulted in electricity being cut off by the municipality. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.