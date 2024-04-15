Germiston’s ‘best school’ on the brink of collapse as parents stop paying fees and municipality cuts services

School board member says it’s hard to run a school when almost 80% of the pupils are attending for free

The Hoërskool Vryburger High School in Primrose, Germiston, is on the brink of collapse as only a handful of parents still pay school fees. As a result, the school has a growing municipal bill it cannot service, which has resulted in electricity being cut off by the municipality. ..