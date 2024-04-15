'The Cape of storms, sabotage and surcharges': latest Cape Town port report
Western Cape government finalises report into port failings
15 April 2024 - 21:29
Shipping companies calling at Cape Town Port had to cough up congestion surcharges of about R2m for most of last year, according to a report compiled by the Western Cape government...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.