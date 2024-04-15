News

'The Cape of storms, sabotage and surcharges': latest Cape Town port report

Western Cape government finalises report into port failings

15 April 2024 - 21:29
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Shipping companies calling at Cape Town Port had to cough up congestion surcharges of about R2m for most of last year, according to a report compiled by the Western Cape government...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Durban dentist pleads not guilty to murder relating to death of patient at his ... News
  2. New book on toxic love between AKA and Anele causes stir News
  3. Massive sea turtle centre to open at V&A Waterfront News
  4. New ‘world-changing’ diabetes tech praised but affordability a challenge News
  5. Bela Bill reminds Afrikaners of oppression they suffered after Anglo-Boer war, ... News

Latest Videos

KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town
Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal to ‘stand up and be counted’ after Aston Villa blow