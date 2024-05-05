News

Poverty worries cop who has endured three decades of policing protests

A police officer with more than 30 years’ service describes his journey and the memorable events he has experienced in his fight to maintain law and order

05 May 2024 - 20:32

The inequality between rich and poor is the major concern of a public order policing officer who has been on the ground since just before the democratic era, ahead of this month's general election...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Despite rising costs, R80m North West road upgrade project has stalled News
  2. Advertising watchdog says Sygnia's claims 'exaggerated and misleading' News
  3. Zuma seeks recusal of five 'tainted' ConCourt justices in IEC case News
  4. Africa 'systematically' kept poor: Global Citizen women ambassador Danai Gurira News
  5. ANC takes Zuma to disciplinary committee for supporting MK Party News

Latest Videos

Game Highlights: APR (Rwanda) v US Monastir (Tunisia)
Game Highlights: Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) v AS Douanes (Senegal)