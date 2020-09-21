EDITORIAL | SA needs to be on level 1, but with flexibility and fairness

Nobody at high risk of dying of Covid should be forced to choose between earning an income and staying safe

Today is the day South Africans have been waiting for since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a hard lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 on Monday, March 23. Then it was described as a “decisive measure to save millions of South Africans from infection and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people”.



“While this measure will have a considerable impact on people’s livelihoods, on the life of our society and on our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be far, far greater,” said Ramaphosa, as South Africans tried to get their heads around the concept of a lockdown, what it meant and how it would affect them...