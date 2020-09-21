Blast from the past: Cech and Di Clemente turn bronze into silver
Today in SA sports history: September 21
21 September 2020 - 11:58
1979 — Star runner Matthews “Loop en Val” Motshwarateu gets a helping hand from two South African colleagues to take up a scholarship at the University of Texas in El Paso. Short of the airfare to get to the US, athletes Bernard Rose and Johnny Halberstadt dipped into their pockets to assist him. At that stage, athletics was still strictly amateur in SA, meaning Motshwarateu, named “Loop en Val” for his awkward running style, was unable to earn money from the sport...
