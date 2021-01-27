Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | SA has its own virus. Its symptoms are nepotism and corruption

Déjà vu as Gauteng education department spends R431m on cleaning and decontamination of schools

27 January 2021 - 19:39

There is a sinking sense of déjà vu in the latest report detailing Covid-19 expenditure in Gauteng.

Compiled by Gauteng education’s head of department and CFO, it reveals that a massive R431m was spent on sanitising schools between June and August 2020...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Our education future is clear, there’s no need to play ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | I wonder what it took for the spooks to cook the books Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | SA has its own virus. Its symptoms are nepotism and corruption Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | True, evil, lawful or chaotic — what type of reader are you? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Sudan faces hard road to democracy as revolutionary euphoria fades Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Mtsweni-Tsipane’s unmasking should be a wake-up for all of us Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Cyril, has it dawned on you that to distinguish yourself from Zuma ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Health system must solve staff shortage, or it will collapse Opinion & Analysis
X