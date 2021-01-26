EDITORIAL | Cyril, has it dawned on you that to distinguish yourself from Zuma you must act?

The president has committed himself to rooting out corruption, yet a number of ‘tainted’ individuals remain in cabinet

State security minister Ayanda Dlodlo tried, thankfully in vain, to stop her acting director-general, Loyiso Jafta, from testifying at the state capture commission yesterday. What followed almost numbed us.



Instead of protecting the nation, our intelligence officers spent inordinate amounts of time concocting, to use Jafta’s language, “fictitious projects” to enrich themselves. “And they did enrich themselves,” Jafta told deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission. ..