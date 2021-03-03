Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | If all our children aren’t safe none of us will be

Without a solid education in caring schools youngsters will end up on the streets wreaking havoc

03 March 2021 - 19:29

I have a soft spot for stations such as CCFM and Radio Islam because they bring a spiritual dimension to complex questions in education. Towards the end of an interview with the former last week, one final audience question came through to me as the guest: “Where do I enrol my child when the schools all say they are full?” My instincts told me this question required more context for a helpful answer and so I asked the host to give that mother my cellphone number so she could call me. The distraught woman had no airtime, but managed a WhatsApp message for me to call her back. That was when the drama started.

The mother moves around, sleeping wherever she can find a couch for the night. The father was felled by a motorbike accident. After some probing questions, I discover the boy has been in rehabilitation (dagga, “not him, his friends”) and his academic rap sheet was not great (“it’s actually much better now”). The mother sends me a picture of a beautiful, wholesome boy. Out of school...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: WTO members must intensify cooperation Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | If all our children aren’t safe none of us will be Opinion & Analysis
  3. Small farmers to be turfed out as Zim president gives their land to white pal Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | That’s some food for thought, but let’s see if humans take the bait Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | M-Net and eNCA can say sorry, but systemic racism must never be ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Covid-19 lessons we must heed, lest we miss a ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Our education future is clear, there’s no need to play ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Politicians and education officials are playing games with ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | ‘Just suck it up’: how a teacher’s passion conquers a pandemic Opinion & Analysis
X