EDITORIAL | M-Net and eNCA can say sorry, but systemic racism must never be tolerated

In a country as racially sensitive as SA, these TV channels seem inexplicably out of touch

03 March 2021 - 19:28

Masking etiquette and a reality dating show were the two unlikely mediums through which racism reared its insidious head and caused a social media frenzy this week. 

In the first instance, eNCA political reporter Lindsay Dentlinger was unmasked as a “racist” for apparent inconsistency by asking black politicians — the UDM’s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa and IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa — to wear their masks during interviews. Clips that went viral, one taken recently and another last year, showed that she wasn’t as discerning with FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald and the DA’s John Steenhuisen, sparking anger among South Africans who interpreted her actions as racist. ..

