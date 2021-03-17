TOM EATON | De Lille’s reputation is even more in tatters than her border fence

Patricia de Lille’s border fence fiasco began as bureaucracy, became soap opera, then satire, and has now transcended into installation art. Or, as the case may be, de-installation art.

This week, De Lille revealed to a stunned parliament the verdict of a “technical team” sent to investigate a R40m stretch of fence between SA and Zimbabwe: the most expensive length of washing line in the history of humankind, the team could confirm, was “not fit for purpose” and — reader, do not scream — “non-compliant with the specifications” of being a border fence.

That it took the task team almost three months to decide that an abstract smattering of wire is not, in fact, a fence is only slightly less amazing than that a task team was required at all.

Still, as the original contractor said to his workers as they watched a butterfly blow over a fence post with its wings, it’s time to move on.

The gossamer wisp that is the Beitbridge border fence, De Lille explained, would not be maintained or repaired for the highly pragmatic reason that trying to throw good money after fantastically bad would “lead to irregular expenditure”.

Some might argue that when you’ve spent R40m on a six-year-old’s attempt to build a chicken coop, “irregular expenditure” has already happened.

To be fair to De Lille, though, at least we got a washing line out of it. Last year, the late auditor-general, Kimi Makwetu, revealed that SA’s municipalities had blown R32bn in the 2018/2019 financial year via irregular and wasteful expenditure — about one R40m De Fence fiasco every 11 hours — and often with literally nothing to show for it.

The elephant wandering across the border and into the room, however, is that there’s really not much more De Lille can do.