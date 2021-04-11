JUSTICE MALALA | Cyril is playing the patience game, and we just have to go along

President Ramaphosa’s reforms have not met the time frame targets he’s promised, but he’s in it for the long haul

South Africans are, quite correctly, impatient. They want things to happen quickly. They want change now.



When Ace Magashule is hauled before court on multiple charges of corruption, we expect him and want him to step down from his positions. Now...