IN MEMORIAM | Days of treachery and terror in the newsroom

To mark Jeremy Thomas’s death, we are republishing his column in which he looks back to being a journalist in the 1970s

Jeremy Thomas, our much-loved former colleague at Sunday Times Daily, died after a long illness on Wednesday. He wouldn't have wanted us to make a fuss about him but it needs to be said that he was a master headline writer and finding faults in his sub-editing was near impossible. In his memory, we are republishing one of his columns that were a weekly highlight both online and in Business Day.



In 1979 I had my first brush with the company known as Times Media. It was a holiday job at the Sunday Express, a title that along with the Rand Daily Mail would shortly be killed off. Big sister the Sunday Times would live on, in due course joined by Sowetan, Business Day and others...