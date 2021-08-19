Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Why should the poor give the state even more of their hard-earned money?

With government’s track record, the proposed national social security fund is another disaster waiting to happen

19 August 2021 - 19:54

Fraud and corruption is not only alive and well in the public sector, it is “pervasive and deeply entrenched”, President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted in his weekly letter to the nation on Monday.

Two days later was fabulous timing, therefore, for the publication of a green paper proposing the public sector should get its hands on a national social security fund, into which low-income earners will see 12% of their wages vanish, up to a maximum of R2,760 a month...

