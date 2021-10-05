Going to the dox: Lebanese find a way to punish untouchable politicians

Digital activists are on a perilous mission to out those responsible for the country’s collapse and last year’s port blast

Livestreams of politicians being harangued at restaurants and screenshots of bankers’ addresses: frustrated by the lack of accountability for their country’s collapse, Lebanon’s digital activists are doling out their own form of virtual justice.



These activists are sharing the personal details and real-time locations of those they blame for Lebanon’s financial tailspin, which has pushed more than three-quarters of the population into poverty, and for last year’s Beirut port explosion, which left more than 200 dead...