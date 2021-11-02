CAIPHUS KGOSANA | You didn’t vote? The lack of your X could make SA an ex-democracy

Voting should have been made compulsory in 1994 because voter apathy could be devastating for SA

A roving SABC reporter doing a live crossing from an informal settlement in Mamelodi, Tshwane, stops two young men pushing a trolley containing what looks like scraps for sale.



“Did you vote yesterday?” she asks the bespectacled one in a black beanie...