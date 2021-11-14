JUSTICE MALALA | They say everyone has a price. What will the ANC’s be?

Local leaders are putting pressure on the national structure to jump into bed with the EFF, but at what cost?

I hate to break it to you, but the ANC won the local elections on November 1. Yes, I know the party’s national take went below 50% for the first time in democratic SA. Yes, it has been soundly defeated in metros from Tshwane to Cape Town to Nelson Mandela Bay.



Yet, think about this: who are the rest of the parties that “forced” the ANC below 50%? The EFF is a splinter of the ANC. Its policies and those of the ANC’s radical economic transformation (RET) faction are a carbon copy of each other. If Julius Malema and his crew were to walk back into the ANC today there would be no ructions. It would be as if the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) is back home and the only new dynamic would be that the voice of the RET faction is bolstered...