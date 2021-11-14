Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | They say everyone has a price. What will the ANC’s be?

Local leaders are putting pressure on the national structure to jump into bed with the EFF, but at what cost?

14 November 2021 - 17:53

I hate to break it to you, but the ANC won the local elections on November 1. Yes, I know the party’s national take went below 50% for the first time in democratic SA. Yes, it has been soundly defeated in metros from Tshwane to Cape Town to Nelson Mandela Bay.

Yet, think about this: who are the rest of the parties that “forced” the ANC below 50%? The EFF is a splinter of the ANC. Its policies and those of the ANC’s radical economic transformation (RET) faction are a carbon copy of each other. If Julius Malema and his crew were to walk back into the ANC today there would be no ructions. It would be as if the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) is back home and the only new dynamic would be that the voice of the RET faction is bolstered...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Will the ANC mend its ways? Does it matter? SA is moving on Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | ANC is about patronage not populace, as Zweli’s looming ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Upcoming local elections will test SA’s democratic foundations Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Stop being a puppet, Cyril. SA urgently needs you to be a ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. MY ELECTIONS DIARY | Welkom to the pothole province Opinion & Analysis
  2. Without a vision, SA perishes: how Godongwana got it all wrong Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Driven demented by ‘debt’ that turned out to be an error Opinion & Analysis
  4. Is Earth really safe from killer asteroids? Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | They say everyone has a price. What will the ANC’s be? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...