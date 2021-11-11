World

Sudan coup leader sidles up to ‘remnants’ of Bashir regime to cement power

Former senior officials appointed to key government positions by the same man who forced them out in 2019

11 November 2021 - 20:36 By Khalid Abdelaziz and Nafisa Eltahir

Sudan’s military rulers have been drawing on veteran ex-officials of toppled leader Omar al-Bashir for key posts in the state bureaucracy, in what critics see as a sign that they are seeking to cement control after seizing power in a coup.

Lacking a political base of his own, military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a career army officer, is resorting to an alliance of convenience with figures he helped force from power when Bashir was overthrown in 2019, analysts say...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Saviour turned dictator: Abiy Ahmed has turned into a stereotype Opinion & Analysis
  2. Ethiopia declares state of emergency to repel rebel advance on capital World
  3. Nobel Peace Prize to war crimes in two years: what’s up with Ethiopia’s PM? World
  4. Why has Sudan had a coup? Here’s what led up to it World
  5. Somali spy’s murder could see president ousted World

Most read

  1. Sudan coup leader sidles up to ‘remnants’ of Bashir regime to cement power World
  2. Despite China encouraging larger families, its population is falling World
  3. Experts seek to keep climate change jaws from closing on Thames sharks World
  4. YouTube gives its ‘dislike’ button a thumbs-down World
  5. Eye on the world — November 12 2021 World

Latest Videos

WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...
Key moments from FW de Klerk's life: Dies at age of 85