Sudan coup leader sidles up to ‘remnants’ of Bashir regime to cement power

Former senior officials appointed to key government positions by the same man who forced them out in 2019

Sudan’s military rulers have been drawing on veteran ex-officials of toppled leader Omar al-Bashir for key posts in the state bureaucracy, in what critics see as a sign that they are seeking to cement control after seizing power in a coup.



Lacking a political base of his own, military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a career army officer, is resorting to an alliance of convenience with figures he helped force from power when Bashir was overthrown in 2019, analysts say...