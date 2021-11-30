EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Don’t be a selfish git — get vaccinated

It is disappointing when ethical questions are so poorly handled by us that the state might be forced to resort to law making to try to get us to do the right thing. The ongoing debate about whether it should be compulsory to get vaccinated is an example of this quandary.



There are no compelling reasons to choose not to get vaccinated. It reduces the chances of you getting infected with Covid-19 and, if you do get infected, it reduces the chances of severe symptoms developing in you, and therefore also minimising the possibility of hospitalisation...