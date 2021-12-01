LISTEN | No time to be complacent about the war against HIV/Aids
Judi Nwokedi, chair of the Aids Consortium in SA, is the guest on this edition of ‘Eusebius on TimesLIVE’
01 December 2021 - 15:00
SA has the largest antiretroviral rollout programme in the world. Yet despite this achievement, Judi Nwokedi, chair of the country’s Aids Consortium, warns against complacency.
She argues that it is a mistake to think living with HIV is akin to having chronic illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension because, unlike these, it comes with “a lot of excess baggage”. In many families, it is still not spoken about and many people living with HIV experience derision. The war against HIV/Aids, she warns, will not end by 2030 if we do not deal stigma a fatal blow...
