Barbara Masekela looks back on a life of love and loss in her new memoir

“In our society we tend to focus on the things we can touch, palpable things.” Barbara knocks her fist on the table to illustrate her point. “But when it comes to examining the soul and the mind, we don’t do that very much. This book was supposed to be about me but in the end it became a book about my grandmother, because as I was writing it suddenly came to me that her life had never been written about.”

This extends to the story of her mother, a social worker, and her father, a health inspector on the mines. A rarity in their time, they could live together in Johannesburg and commute from home to their workplaces.

“Nobody has written about those black women who were the first to come and live in urban areas,” Barbara says. “If you read the reports, they were regarded as a nuisance. Somehow they interfered with the whole scheme of having the males come and work in the mines. They were viewed as prostitutes, loose women, they weren’t given the dignity of any other scrutiny, and you don’t read about them.

“My mother being a young married woman in Johannesburg, and the Jan Hofmeyr school of social work opening, it’s a great thing, it’s convenient, so she’s a young married woman but she can go to school, because she can actually travel, it’s not so far away, and be at school and still be a wife.”

Young Barbara, however, was with her grandmother. “We come from a very patriarchal society,” she says. “If there is one thing that black and white people have in common in South Africa, it is patriarchy.”

Part of her purpose in Poli Poli was to celebrate the strength of women, but we often go about this the wrong way, she says.

“Women tend to be viewed as strong. They must endure, they are praised for that. But it shouldn’t be required of human beings to suffer that much, to have to have that much fortitude. I don’t see it as a virtue.

“The book is about my journey with my grandmother. She’s not a nice person. She’s not your sweet granny. She’s tough, because she’s come from a tough background. Only later in life did I realise that actually there was such intense human interaction between me and my grandmother. Most of what I know about her I got from eavesdropping on her prayers, but was she really just praying or was she consciously telling me things?”