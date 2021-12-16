Game of thrones: A battle for Zulu riches

At weddings the congregation is offered the chance to object to the nuptials, but no such ritual exists at the reading of a will. This did not stop Prince Thokozani Zulu from disrupting proceedings when a relative, Prince Misuzulu, was named the new king of the Zulu.

The will of the late Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu was read at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace on Friday night, naming her eldest son, Prince Misuzulu, as the Zulu king.

Thokozani outraged some but was applauded by others when he questioned this. Thokozani is the son of Prince Penuel, brother of King Cyprian, who was the father of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

He said that the will of the late King Zwelithini, who died in March, did not specify who would take over from Queen Mantfombi, third wife and official consort to the king, who became queen regent after Zwelithini's death.

Thokozani said: "The royal house should decide because the will did not say who should take over from the queen." He also questioned the validity of the queen's regency and whether it had been gazetted.

Chaos erupted and Prince Misuzulu was hustled away by his bodyguards. It was the culmination of a feud that has simmered for some time. A section of the extended royal family is convinced that the throne was not Queen Mantfombi's to give and that the king's disputed will, elevating her to the throne, does not name her successor.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional prime minister of the Zulus and former IFP leader, attempted to silence Thokozani. He said it was not the correct platform to raise such issues. The elders and Queen Mantfombi's children kept silent. Another faction loudly backed the prince's complaint.