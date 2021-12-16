TONY LEON | Buckle up. The post-ANC ride will be bumpy

The DA, to be sure, faces many future challenges. Its electoral base, battered by recent leadership churn and facing undimmed challenges on its traditional right (the FF+), declining support in its previous heartland of Gauteng and an erosion in the Western Cape rural areas, still stands. And if both it and the EFF did not advance in these elections, the DA, at least, has the consolations of governing a belt of 13 municipalities alone in four provinces and possibly as the lead party in others, where it won a plurality, but not a majority.

Indeed, hung councils, or those with no outright winner, are now the new order across 66 municipalities, including in the Gauteng industrial heartland. Welcome to Coalition Country, the prescient title of a 2018 book by academic turned DA MP Dr Leon Schreiber. Its subtitle “South Africa after the ANC” might just prove Schreiber to be an augur of the modern sort.

For the EFF there are few consolations: the dire economic country conditions, the pitiless and predatory behaviour of ANC mayors and municipal managers across the country, the misery and undignified lives of the poorest majority seemed tailor made for exploitation by the ruthless populism peddled by the red berets. Yet despite five years of continued misgovernance by the ANC at local and national level, sky-high unemployment and embedded corruption, the EFF barely inched forward (from 8.2% to 10.4%). In the places where the majority live, and on whose name the EFF proclaims, the EFF produced pedestrian outcomes: in the eight metros — which cover the bulk of our population — the EFF did not advance from its third-place finish of five years ago. And in the most important one of all, Johannesburg, it lost even the bronze medal it got in 2016 to Herman Mashaba’s fast-rising party ActionSA.

ActionSA’s debut performance was impressive, certainly in Johannesburg, though less so in the other limited number of municipalities it contested. But even in his hometown, his 16% results place him very far from the mayoral podium around which his campaign was based. He has ruled out in the most explicit terms any deal of any sort with the ANC. His far more natural partner in a coalition is obviously the DA. But a visceral hostility towards his former party was evident in his initial statements about a possible coalition deal.

Mashaba complained about “DA arrogance”, “DA must not waste our time” and even berated his former party for not telephoning ActionSA timeously. He also faulted the DA, after its outreach to ActionSA, for not waiting for Mashaba’s negotiators to all be present last Friday. It’s all a little reminiscent of the 1968 Paris peace talks between the US and North Vietnam. The initial rows were about the shape and size of the table in the negotiating room. The war continued for another seven years. Whether hard pressed residents of Joburg have much interest in all this is open to doubt. Results matter not just in elections but in negotiated outcomes too.