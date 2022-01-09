JONATHAN JANSEN | This will give your views on struggle-era spies a Shaik-up

Moe Shaik’s book won’t win any prizes, but it’s a gripping story of how Jacob Zuma perverted the secret services

The prose is terrible, the organisation weak and the editing irresponsible. Yet I liked this book with the strange title, The ANC Spy Bible — no doubt chosen for marketing effect and little else; there is no Bible.



It is the story of Durban-based Moe Shaik, a university lecturer and optometrist whose life is drawn into and eventually snuffed out by ANC intelligence (if ever there was an oxymoron)...