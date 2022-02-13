Five out of six weekly gains for the rand against the dollar ain’t bad

The rand underlines its resilience by defying bets on weakness as US yields climb

There is a reason SA’s currency is called “the rattler”.



While many investors expected the rand to buckle in the face of rising US Treasury yields and prospects of a more aggressive pace of Federal Reserve hikes, the currency has done the opposite. It’s just posted its fifth weekly gain out of the past six, causing pain for those who have bet against it...