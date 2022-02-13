Sport

Mercedes fired up to bounce back in 2022, says Russell

George Russell replaces Valtteri Bottas to line up alongside seven-time champion Hamilton this season

13 February 2022 - 16:17 By Reuters

Briton George Russell said his new Mercedes team were heading into the 2022 Formula One season fired up to bounce back from Lewis Hamilton’s controversial title defeat in Abu Dhabi.

The squad extended their streak of record constructors’ title wins to eight last year but failed to make it a successive eighth title double after a controversial safety car call allowed Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to pass Hamilton on the last lap of the season-ending Abu Dhabi race to score his first championship triumph...

