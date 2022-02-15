Why West Africa has so many coups and how to prevent more

Poor governance must be addressed, foreign influence resisted and socioeconomic and political conditions improved

West Africa’s latest successful coup (https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/24/burkina-faso-government-denies-coup-after-army-mutiny-and-gunfire-near-presidents-home), in Burkina Faso on January 24, has renewed unease about coups “returning” and democracies “dying” in Africa. The recent attempt (https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-60220701) in Guinea-Bissau recalled the first decades after independence, when coups were rampant.



By 2012 there had been more than 200 coups (https://www.afdb.org/fileadmin/uploads/afdb/Documents/Publications/Economic%20Brief%20-%20Political%20Fragility%20in%20Africa%20Are%20Military%20Coups%20d%E2%80%99Etat%20a%20Never%20Ending%20Phenomenon.pdf) and attempted coups in African countries from their various times of independence. There was a coup attempt every 55 days (https://www.jstor.org/stable/2781957?casa_token=ZVehwpVUvy0AAAAA:Drc6_hTUbRyfl88JzYSTo0Hzo2Sxkuxp2HPcqP9PJu1P1isOAyhRRPA8TKh2JFQPsUX0SKyhCrJcuD9lSeDDIkby5o_K3thjqd82gHeTkXrDaT0AWhY) in the 1960s and 1970s, and more than 90% of African states had a coup experience...