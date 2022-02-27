JUSTICE MALALA | This is not a video game, RET brigade. We will all suffer
Putin attacked Ukraine, yet sadly the faction is cheering him on. Does it not realise there are no winners in war?
27 February 2022 - 17:53
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is unfolding in real time, on television screens and social media across the globe.
We witnessed Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, humiliating colleagues and threatening dire consequences for anyone who stands against his actions. We saw the youthful Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stand alongside his people against the invasion, daring the mighty Russia to walk away...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.