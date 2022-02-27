Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | This is not a video game, RET brigade. We will all suffer

Putin attacked Ukraine, yet sadly the faction is cheering him on. Does it not realise there are no winners in war?

27 February 2022 - 17:53

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is unfolding in real time, on television screens and social media across the globe.

We witnessed Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, humiliating colleagues and threatening dire consequences for anyone who stands against his actions. We saw the youthful Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr  Zelenskyy, stand alongside his people against the invasion, daring the mighty Russia to walk away...

