JUSTICE MALALA | Welcome to the ANC’s SA, where words speak louder than actions
The party is one of speeches, debates and platitudes, but not one of ‘we are doing or we’ve done’
30 January 2022 - 17:36
SA is a country that is fabulously rich in speeches and promises but extremely poor in action.
Every day there are podiums being climbed, crowds addressed, reports delivered, assessments made, ribbons cut — and no serious action taken. The first month of 2022 has been devoted entirely to words delivered by those who govern — or, more accurately, misgovern us — and yet very little action has flowed from the verbiage we have been subjected to...
