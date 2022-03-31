A WORD IN THE HAND: ARCHITECT
SUE DE GROOT | Architect without a plan? Good luck with that house of cards
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
31 March 2022 - 20:20
An architect friend of mine complained recently about how everyone’s an architect. I must add here that the friend in question is a real architect, as in a person with a real degree in architecture who architecturises actual buildings. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.